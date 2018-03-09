TD criticizes lack of movement on Galway repair and lease housing scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 56 applications have been made across the city and county under the Repair and Lease scheme.

However, no houses have yet been delivered.

The Repair and Lease scheme was developed to help private property owners, local authorities or housing bodies to make use of vacant homes across the country.

Of the 56 applications received across Galway, just nine were deemed suitable by the end of September, and a further 24 were still awaiting inspection.

Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy, who requested the figures from government, says changes are needed to make the scheme more attractive and effective.