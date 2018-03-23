Galway Bay fm newsroom – Many rural businesses in Galway and Roscommon are on the point of collapse due to spiraling insurance costs.
That’s the claim from Fianna Fáil TD. Eugene Murphy, who says the government needs to take urgent action to cap insurance pay outs.
His party is also calling for a thorough investigation into insurance claims made against businesses.
Deputy Murphy, says many business owners have been hit hard.
TD claims insurance costs are collapsing some Galway businesses
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Many rural businesses in Galway and Roscommon are on the point of collapse due to spiraling insurance costs.