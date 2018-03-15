TD claims closure of day centre at Carraroe Nursing Home reneges on Government commitment to communities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the closure of the day centre at Aras Mhic Dara Nursing Home in Carraroe reneges on the Government’s commitment to rural communities.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says the resource is vital to the well-being of elderly residents in the South Connemara area – but is to remain closed for a month.

The Independent TD says the reason for the closure offered by the HSE is a lack of nurses to replace an absent staff member.

She says it’s extremely troubling that vulnerable elderly patients are being left without a service over staffing issues.

Deputy Connolly says the closure of such a vital service in the heart of the Gaeltacht is unacceptable.