Taoiseach says independent review of Dunmore abuse case is near completion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says an independent investigation into an abuse scandal at a Dunmore foster home is nearing completion.

Some of the women concerned waived their right to anonymity in order to name their abuser as 29 year old Keith Burke of Addergoolemore in Dunmore, as part of an RTE Investigates report broadcast on Primetime.

