Taoiseach refutes claims that French students at NUIG were added to electoral register

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is refuting claims that French students at NUIG were added to the electoral register in error.

A TD has claimed in the Dáil that a number of foreign students at NUIG were incorrectly registered to vote in the abortion referendum.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Sinn Fein TD Peadar Toibin say they’ve been contacted by several people nationwide who didn’t even apply to vote.

Deputy Mattie McGrath argues French students at NUIG were put on the register unknown to themselves.

However, the Taoiseach has told Independent TD Mattie McGrath to ‘cool the conspiracy theories’ about the electoral register.

Leo Varadkar says claims he’s made aren’t true.

