Survey to be carried out on future of St Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A survey is to be carried out on the future of St Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The study has been announced today by Galway Roscommon Minister Denis Naughten.

He says the hospital is an iconic landmark in Ballinasloe and the site needs to be re-imagined.

The online survey, which is available on Minister Naughten’s website, will see the public have a say on the future of the former hospital.

The project is being delivered in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland-backed start-up, Connect the Dots – and the survey is available until Monday three weeks April 23rd.