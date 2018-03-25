Sunday Times Rich List reveals Galways wealthiest people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The wealthiest people across Galway have been revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List for 2018.

Glenamaddy brothers Luke and Brian Comer top the list once again, with a combined wealth estimated at almost one billion euro.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List for 2018, Luke and Brian Comer now command a combined fortune of 909 million euro – a marginal increase of 3 million on last year.

Next is Abbeyknockmoy businessman Declan Ganley, who boasts a fortune worth an estimated 455 million euro – down 16 million this year.

The owners of Galway-based Smyths Toys – Anthony, Patrick, Thomas and Liam Smyth – are worth 207 million euro.

Galway-based engineering and property entrepreneur Padraic McHale, his wife Martina and his brother Martin control a combined wealth of 182 million.

While Galway man James Murphy, who sold his hair restoration product Viviscal last year for €150 million, is now worth an estimated 165 million euro.

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh and his wife Una hold a combined wealth of 157 million euro – however, that’s a drop of almost 40 million since last year.

They’re followed by Software engineer and Galway businessman Pearse Mee, who commands a fortune worth 138 million.

Next is care home Developer and Galway native Bill Hughes, who commands a personal fortune of 133 million euro.

Galway native and construction giant Frank Burke, who established property developer Farmglade in the late 90s, is now worth an estimated 131 million euro.

While Galway engineer Michael Cotter and his wife Angela, who own Gansu Group, are worth a combined total of 93 million.

Next are Thomas and Tom McDonogh, of Thomas McDonagh & Sons providers, who share an estimated wealth of 86 million.

While Robert and Michael Ward, who own a majority share in Kilcolgan based Ward & Burke Construction, are worth 79 million.

Ian Quinn – who founded Galway-based medical device firm Creganna with his wife and brother – shares in a joint fortune of 75 millon.

Following is Galway geologist Finian O’ Sullivan – who sold Burren Energy in 2007 – and is now worth 68 million.

Brothers Eugene, Eamonn and Michael Dalton – who own Galway-based Corrib Oil – share an estimated wealth of 53 million.

While Galway native and property developer Joe Higgins, who made almost 40 million euro in the 90s from the sale of his computer cabinet firm, is now worth 52 million euro.