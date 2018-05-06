Substantial funds approved for tourism development in Galway Gaeltacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 120 thousand euro in funding has been sanctioned for two projects which aim to develop tourism in the Galway Gaeltacht.

Cósta Gaelach Chonamara agus Aran is one of the projects to benefit.

The project consists of a marketing and business development group.

Ionad Cuimhneachán na nImirceach, Carna has also secured funding.

The funding will be used towards project development, marketing and operational management.