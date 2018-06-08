Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 275 thousand euro has been ring-fenced for disadvantaged communities across Galway.
The funding’s been allocated under the Community Enhancement Programme for rural and urban areas.
143 thousand euro has been sanctioned for the county, while a further 132 thousand euro is available for city communities.
Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the funding will support important projects across the city and county.
Substantial funding for Galway community enhancements
