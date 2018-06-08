Substantial funding for Galway community enhancements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 275 thousand euro has been ring-fenced for disadvantaged communities across Galway.

The funding’s been allocated under the Community Enhancement Programme for rural and urban areas.

143 thousand euro has been sanctioned for the county, while a further 132 thousand euro is available for city communities.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the funding will support important projects across the city and county.