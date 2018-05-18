Substantial funding for coastal protection works at Leenane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 60 thousand euro in funding has been granted for coastal protection works at Leenane.

The allocation will go towards repairs to coastal walls in the village as well as a study to assess the coastline in and around Leenane.

The latest funding of €58, 500 is in addition to funding awarded last month for works on the N59 in the area – including road repairs and rock armour installation.

It’s after significant damage was caused in Leenane during a major storm that hit the area in the first few days of January.

Junior Minister Sean Kyne will have more detail on The News@1 for Galway…