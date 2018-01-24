Strong performance for Galway commercial property market

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Commercial property with a total value of over 274 million euro was sold across Galway, Cork and Limerick last year.

It’s the highest value recorded over the past five years, according to new research from Cushman and Wakefield.

The firm says 2017 was a strong year in terms of the commercial property market – as evidenced by an increase in sales in each of the regional cities outside of Dublin.

According to the Irish Times, national turnover on commercial property was 2.3 billion euro last year.