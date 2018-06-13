Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status orange wind warning has been issued for Galway – the second highest warning level.
MET Eireann says from this evening, Storm Hector will bring south to southwest winds of up to 80km per hour – with gusts of up to 125km per hour.
Winds will be strongest in coastal areas.
Storm Hector leads to status orange wind warning for Galway
