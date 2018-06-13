Storm Hector prompts Status Orange wind warning for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Galway.

Met Éireann says from this evening, Storm Hector will bring south to southwest winds of up to 80km/h – with gusts of up to 125km/h.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas.

The orange alert is in place from 9pm until 10am tomorrow Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal. Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for for Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry.