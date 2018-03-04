Storm Emma Galway update – 10am Sunday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Snow across Galway is starting to melt today – but there is a risk it will cause some localised flooding.

A status orange warning is still in place for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until midday.

A status yellow warning remains in place until 12pm for Connacht and Donegal.

Some of local roads across Galway remain impassable but routes should improve as the snow thaws.

Most public transport services are returning to a normal schedule today.

Bus Eireann says the majority of their services have resumed with some cancellations in the East.

Irish Rail is expected expected to operate on most routes.

The Luas Green Line is not in operation this morning while the Red Line is operating from the Red Cow to The Point.

Dublin Bus services have resumed with some disruptions to schedules.

Meanwhile, Farmers are being warned to prepare themselves for flooding as the thaw continues around the country.

The IFA’s Joe Healy, who’s based in Athenry, says Storm Emma may continue to cause problems for days to come.

Galway County Council says crews and contractors are continuing to work across the county, and all regional routes in the east and throughout the county are passable with extreme care, as there are banks of snow on the verges.

All routes in the Winter Service Plan throughout the county are passable and have been treated twice with salt and with ploughing as required.

The L3108, Abbeyknockmoy to Monivea Road is now open for one lane only and L7138 Abbeyknockmoy Church to Ryehill passable and the L7216 Menlough Ballinasloe remains impassable.

The local authority has expressed it appreciation for the co-operation of the public and local communities along blocked routes.

Operations are resuming across the county this morning and members of the public can report issues relating to the current weather event at roads@galwaycoco.ie

For those that must travel, they are advised to stick to the main roads where possible and give plenty of time as driving conditions will continue to be hazardous for some time.