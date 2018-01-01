Storm Eleanor: warning of damaging gusts and flooding

Met Éireann has warned there will be damaging gusts of up to 130km/h and potential for coastal flooding during Storm Eleanor tomorrow.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for much of the country from 5pm to 10pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

The fifth storm of the season will move quickly across the county tomorrow evening and night. West to southwest winds of mean speeds 65 to 80km/h, gusting 110-130km/h, with damaging gusts are expected.

There will be very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of flooding.

The Status Orange warning is in place for South Galway, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

A lesser Status Yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country, with winds of 55-65km/h and gusts of 90-110km/h expected.