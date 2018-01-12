Step forward for major upgrade of Aran Islands water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward for a planned major upgrade of the Aran Islands water supply.

Irish Water is seeking a contractor for upgrade works on Inis Meain and Inis Oirr.

On Inis Meain, two new raw water tanks are to be installed.

The contract will also involve the provision of new inlet and outlet pipelines to connect the new tanks with existing supplies.

On Inis Oirr, three new raw water tanks will be installed.

The smaller island is also to get a reverse osmosis water feed tank and chemical storage units.

The existing on-site raw water abstraction facility will be decomissioned as part of the project.

The deadline for submission of tenders to Irish Water is February 21st.