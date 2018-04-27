Step forward for 6 million euro expansion of city museum site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An architect-led design team has been appointed by the City Council for a six million euro extension and enhancement of the Galway City Museum site.

The team will lead the design, planning and construction management for the proposed project.The local authority is hoping to develop and expand the Galway City Museum site at the Spanish Arch, on the banks of the Corrib.

Tune in to news at 9a.m to hear details of the project.