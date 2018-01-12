Steering group to meet to discuss Gort lowands flood project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The steering group for the Gort Lowlands Flood Mitigation scheme will meet next week to discuss progress on the major project.

The group is made up of representatives from the Office of Public Works, County Council and Consultants, Ryan Hanley.

The next stage for the project is the appointment of environmental consultants.

Tenders for the environmental contract will be assessed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a plan is being progressed for emergency flood works in the Gort lowlands area.

The County Council says turloughs and overflow channels across the region are being continuously monitored.