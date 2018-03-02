Stay indoors warning lifted but Galway still on Status Red until 6 this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Storm Emma is continuing to pass over Ireland bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds.

A status red weather warning remains in place across Galway, Leinster, Munster and until 6 this evening while an orange warning is in effect for the rest of the country.

However, the blizzard conditions have passed and the public safety advice to shelter indoors is withdrawn.

Galway had heavy snow in most areas overnight, with a substantial amount of drifting, including in the city

Despite the lifting of the stay indoors warning Galway motorists on the roads so far this morning have told Galway Bay fm news that most roads remain treacherous

Parts of the country have experienced heavy snowfalls and high winds overnight – and it’s not over yet.

ESB Networks says around 24 thousand homes and businesses are without power with Dublin, Louth, Kildare and Offaly the worst affected.

Public transport continues to be impacted – flights are grounded at the country’s airports and won’t resume until tomorrow.

There’s no Irish Rail, Dublin Bus or Luas services today – Bus Eireann won’t operate in Leinster or Munster – but may run some services in other areas depending on the roads.

Thousands of homes have also been left without water with burst mains and boil notices in numerous areas – there are major issues in Galway and Wicklow.

Authorities say it could be several hours before the full extent of the damage is known.