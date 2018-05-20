Status yellow rainfall warning for Galway to come into effect this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow rainfall warning for Galway is due to come into effect later this evening.

Met Eireann is warning that from 7pm, accumulations of 25 to 35mm of rainfall can be expected across the county over a 24 hour period.

The warning is in place for Galway, Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It’ll come into effect at 7 this evening and remain in place until 7pm tomorrow.