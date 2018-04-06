Status yellow alert for wind comes into effect for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three weather warnings are now in place across 10 counties.

Winds of up to 95 km an hour are expected in Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry.

The status yellow alert is in place from now until 6 this evening.

A rainfall warning also remains in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary until three o’clock this afternoon.