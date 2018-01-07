Status Orange warning as temperatures to dip to -6°C

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange warning, as temperatures are set to drop to -6°.

The low temperature warning will be in place from 9pm tonight (Sunday) until 10am on Monday.

It will turn very cold tonight, with temperatures falling between -4°C and -6°C.There will be a severe air and ground frost, so caution should be exercised on roads.

Tomorrow will be dry in most places. Frost will clear, with a bright start and sunshine. However cloud will increase during the afternoon and some light rain and drizzle is likely in the late evening. Winds light to moderate southeast but becoming fresh to strong and gusty along coasts. Highest temperatures 4 to 7°C.