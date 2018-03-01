Statement from Galway hospitals re status Red Weather Warning

Statement from Galway University Hospitals and Portiuncula University
Hospital relating to the status red weather warning
Following the upgrade of the weather warning last night by Met Eireann to
Status Red for the entire country today (Thursday March 1st), Galway
University Hospitals (University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park
University Hospital) and Portiuncula University Hospital have cancelled
routine electives and outpatient appointments today and tomorrow (Friday
2nd).
The hospitals are putting arrangements in place to ensure the
continuation of essential services for chemotherapy and dialysis patients
as well as those coming in for urgent surgery. These patients are being
prioritised at this time and are being contacted by the clinical teams in
relation to appointments/procedures planned for today and tomorrow. In
circumstances where patients are unable to travel, alternative dates will
be provided as soon as possible.
In relation to the renal service in Merlin Park, we are in contact with
transport providers for dialysis patients with regard to the weather
conditions. Patients will be contacted individually and decisions will be
based on clinical need and the travel advice from the National Emergency
Co-ordination Group.
We will continue to do everything possible to maintain all essential
services to patients receiving planned cancer and renal services. All
appointments cancelled during this period will be rescheduled and we will
be in contact directly with patients to reschedule their appointments.
Patients should be advised that if they do attend the hospital today for
a clinic appointment they will be seen.
The hospitals’ Emergency Departments continues to be busy and we expect
difficulties around discharge planning as a consequence of the adverse
conditions.
We would ask that patients who are being discharged today are collected
from the hospital as early as possible to avoid travelling during the
worsening conditions forecast for this afternoon
We would encourage people to consider all options available to them for
their healthcare needs and to protect the ED for those most seriously ill
as delays can be expected.
GUH and PUH are working closely with colleagues in the Community Health
Organisations and with the National Ambulance Service.
Keep up to date with @HSELive and
@saoltagroup on Twitter and visitwww.hse.ie/weatherwarning orwww.saolta.ie for all the latest information
regarding health services
