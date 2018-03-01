Statement from Galway hospitals re status Red Weather Warning

Statement from Galway University Hospitals and Portiuncula University

Hospital relating to the status red weather warning

Following the upgrade of the weather warning last night by Met Eireann to

Status Red for the entire country today (Thursday March 1st), Galway

University Hospitals (University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park

University Hospital) and Portiuncula University Hospital have cancelled

routine electives and outpatient appointments today and tomorrow (Friday

2nd).

The hospitals are putting arrangements in place to ensure the

continuation of essential services for chemotherapy and dialysis patients

as well as those coming in for urgent surgery. These patients are being

prioritised at this time and are being contacted by the clinical teams in

relation to appointments/procedures planned for today and tomorrow. In

circumstances where patients are unable to travel, alternative dates will

be provided as soon as possible.

In relation to the renal service in Merlin Park, we are in contact with

transport providers for dialysis patients with regard to the weather

conditions. Patients will be contacted individually and decisions will be

based on clinical need and the travel advice from the National Emergency

Co-ordination Group.

We will continue to do everything possible to maintain all essential

services to patients receiving planned cancer and renal services. All

appointments cancelled during this period will be rescheduled and we will

be in contact directly with patients to reschedule their appointments.

Patients should be advised that if they do attend the hospital today for

a clinic appointment they will be seen.

The hospitals’ Emergency Departments continues to be busy and we expect

difficulties around discharge planning as a consequence of the adverse

conditions.

We would ask that patients who are being discharged today are collected

from the hospital as early as possible to avoid travelling during the

worsening conditions forecast for this afternoon

We would encourage people to consider all options available to them for

their healthcare needs and to protect the ED for those most seriously ill

as delays can be expected.

GUH and PUH are working closely with colleagues in the Community Health

Organisations and with the National Ambulance Service.

Keep up to date with @HSELive and

@saoltagroup on Twitter and visitwww.hse.ie/weatherwarning orwww.saolta.ie for all the latest information

regarding health services