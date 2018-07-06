Staff at Lloyds Pharmacy -which has Galway store- to strike today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 40 branches of the Lloyds Pharmacy chain, which has a branch in the city, are being picketed today (6/7) by members of the Mandate union.

The one-day strike by around 240 workers, centres around union recognition.

It’s understood Galway staff are not striking today but may do so in the future.

