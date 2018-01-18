St Vincent de Paul donates DVD collection to UHG paediatric unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The young patients at UHG’s paediatric unit wont find themselves stuck for entertainment for the next few weeks.

The Saint Vincent de Paul charity shop in Westside has donated 150 DVDs to the unit.

Manager Agnes Sage and her team have spent the past number of months carefully compiling a collection of films and TV shows for the children at the unit..

UHG paediatrics say the donation will make a real difference to their little patients and their families.