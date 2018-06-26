Spiddal teacher has case against energy test site fast-tracked

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A legal challenge to a renewable energy test facility off the coast of Connemara is to be fast-tracked in the Commercial Court.

The legal action is challenging a decision by the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government granting permission to the Marine Institute to construct and operate an electricity generating station off the coast of Spiddal.

A teacher from Páirc in Spiddal is bringing a Judicial Review proceedings against the Minister claiming that the decision is contrary to EU law.

The action by Maire Ní Mhurnin is being opposed by the Minister.

The matter will return before the court in November..