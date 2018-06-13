Sod turning events for 2.5 million euro social housing developments in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod will be turned today at the sites of two social housing developments in Ballinasloe – valued at over 2.5 million euro.

The events mark the beginning of social housing developments at Garbally Drive and Esker Fields.

The sod turnings follow the appointment of Michael Bracken & Sons Limited from Co. Offaly as the main contractor for the projects.

The works consist of the development of 12 houses in total – 10 three-bed, two-storey homes at Garbally Drive, and two further homes at Esker Fields.

