Sod turned on site of new extension at Gort medical device facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod has been turned on the site of a major extension at a medical device company in Gort.

Up to 75 new jobs will be created by the expansion of Natus Manufacturing Limited on the Glenbrack Road.

In December, the company was granted permission to build a commercial unit for storage and distribution.

It’ll serve as an extension to the existing manufacturing unit and planners have attached 16 conditions to the planning permission.

Natus manufactures healthcare products used for screening, detection, treatment and monitoring of common ailments.