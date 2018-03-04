Snow drifts still causing access issues across East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Snow drifts across East Galway are continuing to cause difficulty on the local road network.

Motorists are being advised to exercise extreme care

The County Council says the full winter service plan route schedule plus an extra 350km of roads have been treated.

Crews are working now on local blockages, with JCBs &Front loaders being used.

Crews are clearing blocked roads in the Ballyshrule area, and will be moving on to Ballinakill shortly.

Many local roads in the Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas remain blocked.