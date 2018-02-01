Slight increase in Galway’s unemployment figure in January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment figures in Galway climbed slightly during January according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The data shows that there were 12 thousand 520 people out of work in the city and county last month.

This is an increase of almost 100 on the Live Register.

There was a mix of employment trends across the city and county in January.

The biggest increase in unemployment was in the city, where an extra 149 people signed on.

There are now more than 6 thousand 200 people out of work in the city.

Loughrea also saw an increase in unemployment in January with an extra 25 people signing on.

There are now almost 13 hundred jobless people in Loughrea.

Clifden saw a slight increase of 8 on its unemployment figure last month, bringing it up to 845.

Despite these increases, some areas did see a drop in unemployment figures in January.

Tuam saw 36 people come off the Live Register, leaving its jobless figure at just under 18 hundred.

There was a similar decrease in Ballinasloe where 31 people came off the Live Register last month.

There are now just over 14 hundred people out of work in Ballinasloe.

Gort saw a drop of 17 on its jobless figure in January leaving it at 921.

Overall there 12 thousand 520 people are not working in Galway, an increase of almost 100 on December’s Live Register figure.