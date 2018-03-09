Slight drop in unemployment across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment figures across Galway fell slightly during February according to the latest report from the Central Statistics Office.

The data shows that there were 12 thousand 397 people out of work in the city and county last month.

That’s a drop of over 120 on the Live Register figure for January.

The biggest drop in unemployment was in the city, where 86 people came off the Live Register during February.

There are now just over 6 thousand 150 people out of work in the city.

Ballinasloe saw a drop of 32 in its unemployment figure, leaving its jobless figure at just over 1,400.

A similar decrease was seen in Tuam – where 31 people came off the Live Register last month.

Tuam now has just over 1,750 people on its unemployment register.

Loughrea saw the smallest decrease last month – it has a jobless figure of 1,283 – a drop of just 2 on the January figure.

Bucking the trend last month were Clifden and Gort, which saw increases of 13 and 15 respectively.

Clifden’s jobless figure now stands at 858, while Gort’s is current at 936.