Sky Sports hurling preview night in Galway

THE Sky Sports GAA Roadshow is hitting Galway on Thursday night, May 31, taking place in the Liam Mellows GAA Club – the home of the Galway hurling champions.

Sky Sports are again covering a number of big GAA matches this summer and the panel consists of Galway’s Ollie Canning, Kilkenny’s JJ Delaney, Clare’s Jamesie O’Connor, former Galway camogie star Ann-Marie Hayes, and Tipperary’s John McIntyre.

MC for the night is RTE’s Damien Lawlor and the preview of the hurling championship is due to commence shortly after 8pm. There will also be a question and answer session.