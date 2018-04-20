Site for upmarket hotel in Bohermore sells for €4.5m

Galway City Tribune – A Dublin-based hospitality company has purchased a tranche of land in Bohermore which has planning permission for a 134-bed hotel, bar and restaurant.

The Press Up Group, which is headed by property developer Paddy McKillen Junior has agreed to buy the former Shannon Dry Cleaners and a number of adjoining properties to build an upmarket hotel.

It’s understood the price paid was in the region of €4.5 million.

Mr McKillen – son of Paddy McKillen from Belfast, one of the biggest developers in the country – already operates a portfolio of 28 hotels, bars, restaurants and nightclubs and employs more than 1,000 people.

Planning permission was granted last August to Salthill-based developer Georgina O’Mahony (nee Conroy) of Highgate Properties, who at the time was listed as owner of 84 and 86 Bohermore, with consent to make the application from Shannon Dry Cleaners, the owner of 80 Prospect Hill and 82 Bohermore.

The plans were scaled back last year from 139 bedrooms after planners described them as “overbearing”.

They involve a two, three and four-storey hotel over lower ground floor level in two blocks fronting onto Bohermore and the rear of the site.

They also include the conversion of the old Galway-Clifden railway tunnel under the site to a feature lounge.

