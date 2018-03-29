Ship captain due before Galway District Court over illegal fishing off west coast

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The captain of a commercial fishing vessel caught illegally fishing off the west coast is due before Galway District Court this afternoon.

The boat was intercepted by the Irish Navy in the early hours of this morning.

The boat is understood to be a UK registered commercial vessel.

It was fishing in Irish territorial waters when it was intercepted by the LE Niamh at around 4 o’ clock this morning.

The boat was brought to Rossaveal Harbour where it remains this afternoon – while the captain of the ship was detained.

He’s now due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this afternoon charged in relation to the incident.