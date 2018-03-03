Severe water supply difficulties in Carraroe and Inishbofin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Carraroe has been without water this morning while reservoirs refill.

Irish Water says due to exceptionally high water demand and ongoing mechanical issues at the water treatment plant there will be no supply until sometime this morning.

Water supply to the village and the nursing home is being maintained but it’s intended to restore water supply to all areas this morning.

Galway Fire Service have delivered bottled water out to Carraroe and the local fire service have distributed it to vulnerable customers.

Water was again restricted last night to fill the reservoirs in Tully and Letterfrack huge with huge demand being registered due to taps being left running in people’s homes and on farms.

Water levels on Inishbofin are very low following a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant.

A repair crew will travel to the island this morning to carry out repairs.

Customers on the island are urged to conserve water. Bottled water will be ferried to the island today and available to the public for collection at Inishbofin pier from 12.30pm.

Across Co Galway customers are being advised that due to the extremely cold weather conditions and exceptionally high water demand, water treatment plants are struggling to keep up with supply demands.

Customers are being asked to conserve water to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.

The following areas are experiencing low pressure and/or loss of supply due to an increase in demand and some issues at treatment plants: Kilkerrin/Moylough, Mountbellew, Dunmore/Glenamaddy, Ahascragh, Williamstown and Tuam.