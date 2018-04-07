Several people taken to UHG following motorway crash near Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several people have been taken to UHG following a road crash on the motorway near Oranmore in the past hour.

The two car collision occurred just after the Oranmore exit at around 4 o’ clock.

The eastbound section of the motorway was closed for a time as emergency services attended the scene but has since reopened.

It’s understood no-one was seriously injured during the incident, but a number of people were taken to UHG as a precaution.