Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N84 Headford Road remains closed on the Headford side of Corrandulla Cross following a serious crash last night.
The three vehicle incident happened at around 7.30 last evening between Corrandulla Garda Station and the Grange turn-off for Caherlistrane – and five people were hospitalised.
It’s understood one person has sustained serious injuries, while the other four people received non life-threatening injuries.
Diversions are in place and motorists who use the N84 as part of their normal commute are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
Several people hospitalised following serious crash on Headford Road
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N84 Headford Road remains closed on the Headford side of Corrandulla Cross following a serious crash last night.