Serious concerns about demand on the water supply in north Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is serious concern about the potential lack of water in the north Galway area as a result of the recent heatwave.

Irish Water says it’s having particular difficulty in meeting demand in areas such as Dunmore and Glenamaddy.

There is also considerable demand on the city and Tonabrucky supplies.

A hose pipe ban comes into affect across the country from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, night-time water restrictions are continiuing on the Aran Islands of Inis Mór and Inis Oírr.

Spokesperson for Irish Water Seán Corrigan says there is a real risk of running out of water.

