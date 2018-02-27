Second highest weather warning now in place for several eastern counties

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Extra fuel payments will be available for elderly people and those in need to deal with the cold weather.

The National Emergency Coordination Group met again this morning to hear updates on the preparations for the Beast from the East

We’re being warned not to underestimate the severity of the incoming weather front

People have been buying extra supplies ahead of a predicted temperature drop and forecasts for continuous snow.

Some retailers say sales of bread and milk are up over 40 percent – as people prepare for the cold weather.

Supermarkets say they’ll be bringing in extra deliveries – amid fears of panic buying.