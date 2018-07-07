Seaweed pile-up leaves beach out of bounds for swimmers

One of County Galway’s most popular beaches has been out of bounds during the heatwave – because the County Council can’t afford to clean it.

Barna Beach at Seapoint in the village has been completely covered in seaweed in the past fortnight leaving it out of bounds for swimmers and beachgoers.

Parts of the beach have up to four feet of seaweed washed up on it – it is attracting flies and generating an awful stench.

Locals have asked that the seaweed be cleared from the beach but the local authority has confirmed to Galway County Councillor Noel Thomas (FF) that it doesn’t have enough money to clear it.

One Barna resident sent a video clip to the Tribune of a City Council JCB doing circuits up and down Grattan Road Beach and ‘killing time’.

“It seems the City Council has loads of resources for cleaning up beaches. Yet in Barna there is four feet of seaweed. It is an awful shame that the beach wasn’t useable over the past week. The sooner the Councils’ merger happens the better,” he said.

A businessman at Seapoint was equally unimpressed. “We’ve had the worst winter in years and the first sign of sunshine and the beach is out of action. What are we paying commercial rates for?”

Cllr Thomas has made representations to the County Council.

“Unfortunately, yes there has been a decision made not to clean the seaweed from the beach. I have been in contact with the Environment Section of the Council and this decision was reached due to lack of funding,” said Cllr Thomas.

He has also contacted the local community warden, who has a temporary solution. “They are hoping to clear the first section of the beach at the slipway so at least people can make it through the seaweed to get access to the beach. I know this is not a great solution but for now I am afraid it is the only one available to us,” added Cllr Thomas.