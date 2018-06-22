Search for missing Loughrea teenager

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Loughrea are appealing for help in finding 16-year-old Diane Limsipson who is missing from Loughrea since Wednesday.

Diane was last seen leaving her home at approximately 12 noon on Wednesday.

She’s described as 4ft 8” in height, of thin build, with brown eyes and long black hair and when last seen she was wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Gardaí on 091 842870 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.