Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney says he won’t be joining any political party.
Deputy Canney decided to leave the Independent Alliance after a row with his colleague Kevin Boxer Moran over a Junior Ministry.
The position was supposed to rotate back to him but it was recently decided that wouldn’t happen.
For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 12…
Sean Canney confirms he won’t join any political party after alliance split
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney says he won’t be joining any political party.