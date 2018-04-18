Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seamus Quirke Road in the city has fully re-opened following a crash this morning.
The three car incident happened shortly before 11.
The road was closed from the Aldi junction out towards Salthill for a time as Emergency Services attended the scene.
The road has since fully reopened and Gardai say no one was injured during the incident.
Seamus Quirke road in city reopens following road crash
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seamus Quirke Road in the city has fully re-opened following a crash this morning.