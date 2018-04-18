Seamus Quirke road in city reopens following road crash

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seamus Quirke Road in the city has fully re-opened following a crash this morning.
The three car incident happened shortly before 11.
The road was closed from the Aldi junction out towards Salthill for a time as Emergency Services attended the scene.
The road has since fully reopened and Gardai say no one was injured during the incident.

