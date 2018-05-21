Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks which were due to get underway on the bypass of Loughrea today have now been postponed.
Work was scheduled at the three roundabout on the outskirts of the town from today and was due to take about a fortnight.
However, the county council has confirmed that these works are now postponed to begin next Monday and a stop/go system will be in operation then.
Scheduled Loughrea bypass works postponed
