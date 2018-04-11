Savita death at UHG results in GPs favouring repeal of 8th amendment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The death of Savita Halappanavar at UHG in 2012 has led to the majority of Irish GPs favouring a repeal of the 8th amendment.

That’s according to long-time abortion campaigner Dr Mary Favier – who describes the death of the Indian dentist as a ‘watershed moment for GPs.’

Savita died at UHG from septicaemia following a miscarriage in her 17th week pregnancy.

According to the Irish Times, Savita Halappanavar’s father is also backing the repeal of the 8th – claiming it his daughter died as a result of the law.