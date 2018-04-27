Save the 8th roadshow touring the county today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Save the 8th campaign is bringing its Vote No roadshow to the city and county today.

It will team up with local pro-life groups and supporters to build a convoy from town-to-town.

The roadshow will visit Tuam at 11am, Claregalway at 12.30, and will then travel to the city for 1.30pm.

At 4pm, the roadshow will visit Oranmore before moving on to Gort at 5pm.