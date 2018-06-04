Samaritans Galway handled 47,000 calls in 2017

Samaritans Galway last year saw over 47,000 calls handled by its 120 volunteers around the clock – making it one of their busiest years in its 40-year history.

Between November 2016 and November 2017 some 47,219 calls were taken – and that does not include the hundreds of texts and emails dealt with as well as the drop-in callers to the Samaritan House at 14 Nuns Island.

“We were certainly very busy – I mean we’re always busy – but since the introduction of the free phone number it has been up; around a 30% increase. Before that we had a low call number but now people can call us for free 24/7, 365 days of the year and there will always be someone to listen at the other end,” explained director Anne Wynne.

In the past year, 63% of calls answered were made outside of business hours – between 6pm and 6am – which is another key reason why this service has never waned in its use.

“The fact that most calls for help are received outside of office hours shows that Samaritans provides a vital support for people in distress when other services and sources of support may not be available.”

Working as a volunteer for eleven years – and now 18 months into a three-year term as an unpaid director – Anne recalls that people rely on the Samaritans for support for very similar issues over the years.

“The reasons people call us have remained consistent over the years – relationship problems, financial worries, stress and anxiety, loneliness and health issues.

“Even at the height of the recession we might have had more calls from people with financial problems but really loneliness is the big problem – that and mental health.”

Not one person in the Samaritans Galway operation is paid, which is unusual in the charity and non-profit industry, hit with scandals about high salaries and fraud in recent years.

It is the main factor for why Galwegians have always supported the body, whose vision is that fewer people die by suicide.

“Our volunteers are the very heart of our organisation. Their dedication is unwavering and they go above and beyond to ensure that our services is available for those in need. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary work.”

Last year the Galway branch needed €63,000 to stay open.

Through donations and corporate sponsorship, their Nuns Island base was extensively renovated over two years and was reopened last September with brighter and better facilities.

“We now have a bright welcoming building suitable for both volunteers and visitors alike.”

The fundraising committee has two main collections in the year – the church gate collections in September and the flag day which took place last April.

Its main awareness events take place on July 24 – known as 24/7 to highlight that it never closes – and on the shortest day of the year, December 21.

Anyone who ring the free helpline – 116 123 – will never get an answering machine. Volunteers also respond to emails, text or letters and are available for face-to-face chats at their Nuns Island branch, 9am to 8pm daily.

There will be a recruitment drive for volunteers in September. They must commit to three hours a week after undergoing months of training.