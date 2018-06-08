Galway Bay fm newsroom – Holiday apartments in Salthill are set to be changed to private residential use.
The city council has granted planning permission for 8 holiday apartments in a three-storey building at Threadneedle Court to be reverted back to their original use.
The applicants stated in the application that there is an oversupply of holiday accommodation in Galway and not enough private residential housing.
Salthill holiday apartments to revert to private residential use
