Salthill goes into ‘lockdown’ for Ed Sheeran

The arrival of Ed Sheeran to Galway next weekend will see a 5km stretch around Salthill encompass a ‘lockdown zone’ for 53 hours.

Access will be restricted only to cars with permits and just residents and visitors with passes will be allowed into the inner cordon around Pearse Stadium.

Some 2,000 residents will be affected by the cordon manned by Gardaí that will be in place from 7pm next Friday until midnight on Sunday.

Following a canvass of the area by the GAA this week, information sheets were hand delivered to homes within the cordon. Car permits and resident and visitor passes will be delivered to homes next Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be eight points along the 5km cordon perimeter blocking vehicular access to non-residents, stretching from Taylor’s Hill Road on the north side to Leisureland on the south and as far as Threadneedle Road on the west side over to Lower Salthill Road on the east.

There will also be an inner cordon policed where ticketed concert fans and those with resident permits will be permitted to pass through.

A one-way traffic system will operate throughout the lockdown, from Dr Mannix Road and Threadneedle Road junction to the Dalysfort Road Junction and from here to the prom and the Rockbarton Road and Dr Mannix Road Junction to Rockbarton North junction.

