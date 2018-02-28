Safety warning for East Galway motorists following overnight snowfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

UPDATE 7.15AM – Met Eireann says Orange warning for snow and ice extended to Cork Waterford and Wexford.

Gardai across Galway are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this morning following snowfall across East Galway.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Red Snow-Ice Alert for the east of the country.

It came into effect at 5 this morning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath and will remain in effect until 12 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

Schools are likely to close in those counties today following heavy snowfall overnight.

However, so far, no school closures have been announced in Galway.

The arrival of Storm Emma tomorrow is set to bring more heavy snowfall and gale force winds.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the country is prepared for the storm to come.

TRAVEL – The heavy snowfall is causing severe travel disruption this morning.

A number of flights have been cancelled and Dublin Bus is warning of significant disruption.

Bus Eireann says services in the East are being seriously affected.

Crews here at the airport are working to clear the runways but a number of flights have been cancelled with more facing delays.

Passengers are being advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile Dublin Bus says its operating a limited service this morning and has warned passengers they face significant disruption.

Irish Rail says all its services are running as normal at this stage however passengers should expect delays.

While in Dublin both red and green Luas lines are operating a “significantly reduced service”.

Bus Eireann says PSO and Expressway services in the East are being seriously affected by the weather and will be providing updates on their Twitter page.